Is eBay Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has grown into one of the world’s largest online marketplaces. The company connects millions of buyers and sellers across more than 190 markets, offering everything from collectibles and electronics to fashion and luxury goods.

Unlike traditional retailers, eBay operates an asset-light model, providing tools for listings, payments, search, and logistics while letting independent sellers do the rest. In recent years, the company has leaned into recommerce and the circular economy, expanding its focus on pre-owned goods and introducing live shopping events to keep collectors and fashion enthusiasts engaged.

Today, eBay carries a market capitalization of roughly $47.9 billion, putting it firmly in the “large-cap” club. That status did not happen overnight. Over the years, eBay built a trusted global platform and adapted as online shopping evolved. More recently, management has sharpened its focus on higher-value categories such as collectibles, luxury products, and refurbished goods, while adding AI-powered features to improve search and discovery. Those moves, combined with steady execution and strong investor confidence, have helped eBay maintain its relevance and grow into one of the biggest names in internet retail.

After hitting a 52-week high of $119.31 on May 20, 2026, EBAY stock took a breather and now sits about 9.3% below that peak. But the company has not exactly been sitting on its hands. Over the past three months, shares have climbed 18%, just a step behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 20% surge during the same period. eBay may not be leading the pack lately, but it is still keeping pace.

Looking at the bigger picture, eBay has quietly been stacking up wins. The stock has surged 39.6% over the past year and is up 24.3% in 2026 alone. That comfortably beats the Nasdaq’s 35.7% one-year gain and 14.1% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Even with some bumps in the road, eBay appears to have the wind at its back. Shares remain comfortably above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a sign that the bulls still have the upper hand and that the stock’s longer-term trend remains pointed in the right direction.

eBay’s recent rally did not happen out of thin air. The company has been quietly putting the pieces together, focusing on higher-margin categories like collectibles and fashion while using AI to make search and recommendations more useful. Little by little, those efforts have been paying off, and investors have started to take notice.

Then came another twist in the story. In May, shares caught a fresh tailwind after GameStop raised its stake in eBay to roughly 6.55%, just days after eBay turned down its $56 billion takeover offer. That move poured fuel on the fire, as investors began speculating that the video game retailer might not throw in the towel and could continue pushing for a deal or seek board representation more favorable to its bid.

Adding icing on the cake, Bernstein lifted its price target on eBay to $100 from $95 while keeping a Market Perform rating. Between takeover chatter and growing confidence in management’s strategy, eBay has managed to keep the wind at its back, showing that the old hand in e-commerce still knows how to stay in the game.

Compared with peer MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), eBay has had the upper hand. While MELI stock has hit a rough patch, falling 32% over the past 52 weeks and 18.8% in 2026, eBay has kept its nose ahead, comfortably outpacing its rival.

Wall Street is not exactly pounding the table, but it is not throwing in the towel either. Of the 30 analysts covering EBAY, the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. The average price target of $109.36 suggests modest upside from here, but the most bullish target of $130 implies the shares could still have plenty of gas left in the tank, with potential gains of about 20.1%.