Is Mid-America Apartment Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Germantown, Tennessee-based Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. ( MAA ) is a self-managed residential real estate investment trust (REIT) with a market cap of $15.5 billion . It focuses on delivering full-cycle investment performance through the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and professional property management of high-quality, multifamily rental communities.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MAA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. The company’s primary structural strength lies in its exceptional balance sheet health and its highly disciplined financial framework, maintaining an investment-grade credit rating and ultra-low leverage that has enabled it to pay uninterrupted consecutive quarterly cash dividends to shareholders since 1994.

The company had dipped 13.9% from its 52-week high of $153.93 , reached on Jul. 23, 2025. Shares of MAA have gained 5.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 11.6% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, MAA has declined 11% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging DOWI’s 22.3% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MAA are down 4.6%, compared to DOWI’s 7.3% rise.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, MAA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early June, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late April.

On Apr. 29, MAA shares plunged marginally after its mixed Q1 earnings release. Its Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $2.13 per share, narrowly exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of $2.12 per share. However, revenue of $553.7 million fell short of analysts’ expectations of $556 million. Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its full-year FFO guidance in the range of $8.37 to $8.69 per share.

MAA has outperformed its rival, AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s ( AVB ) 14.1% drop over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged AVB’s 2.2% YTD loss.