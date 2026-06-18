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Is Mid-America Apartment Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Germantown, Tennessee-based Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) is a self-managed residential real estate investment trust (REIT) with a market cap of $15.5 billion. It focuses on delivering full-cycle investment performance through the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and professional property management of high-quality, multifamily rental communities.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MAA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. The company’s primary structural strength lies in its exceptional balance sheet health and its highly disciplined financial framework, maintaining an investment-grade credit rating and ultra-low leverage that has enabled it to pay uninterrupted consecutive quarterly cash dividends to shareholders since 1994.

The company had dipped 13.9% from its 52-week high of $153.93, reached on Jul. 23, 2025. Shares of MAA have gained 5.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI11.6% uptick during the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, MAA has declined 11% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging DOWI’s 22.3% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MAA are down 4.6%, compared to DOWI’s 7.3% rise. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, MAA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early June, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late April. 

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On Apr. 29, MAA shares plunged marginally after its mixed Q1 earnings release. Its Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $2.13 per share, narrowly exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of $2.12 per share. However, revenue of $553.7 million fell short of analysts’ expectations of $556 million. Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its full-year FFO guidance in the range of $8.37 to $8.69 per share.

MAA has outperformed its rival, AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s (AVB14.1% drop over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged AVB’s 2.2% YTD loss. 

Despite MAA’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $141.29 suggests a 6.6% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DOWI 51,564.70 +72.15 +0.14%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
MAA 132.50 -0.61 -0.46%
Mid-America Apartment Communities
AVB 177.32 -2.31 -1.29%
Avalonbay Communities

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