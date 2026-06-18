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BIRD Stock Surges as Allbirds Rebrands to Smartbird in AI Pivot

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock

Allbirds (BIRD) stock is soaring on Thursday morning after the company rebranded as Smartbird, officially transforming into an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services firm. 

To spearhead this transition, BIRD has also named Nadia Carlsten, former quantum computing executive at Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, as its new CEO. 

Despite today’s rally, Allbirds’ shares remain down about 63% versus their year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Why Allbirds Stock Still Isn’t Worth Buying

Smartbird plans to lease out high-performance, low-latency AI compute hardware, transitioning away from the wool sneakers that once defined Silicon Valley fashion.

While the sudden injection of artificial intelligence hype has ignited a retail buying frenzy, serious investors are advised to exercise caution. 

Why? Because hype-driven pivots rarely yield sustainable long-term value, and historical precedents show that struggling consumer brands renaming themselves after tech trends usually do so out of desperation.

BIRD shares are a “no-go” as the company has completely liquidated its footwear assets and retail operations, meaning it’s effectively a pre-revenue tech startup hidden inside the carcass of a failed retail business — offering zero structural advantages over established cloud giants. 

Technicals Also Warrant Caution in Playing BIRD Shares

Despite trading over $6 today, BIRD remains a highly speculative penny stock at its core, heavily exposed to extreme manipulation and institutional neglect.

With a microscopic market cap hovering around $55 million, BIRD stock lacks the liquidity and stability of a fundamentally sound investment.

Chasing the momentum today ignores the reality that Smartbird is starting from scratch with a mere $100 million in capital — a drop in the bucket compared to the billions spent by true AI hyperscalers.

Investors should also note that Allbirds’ relative strength index (RSI) now sits in the late 60s, reinforcing that it’s now approaching overbought levels that often trigger a near-term selloff.

Allbirds Lacks Broad Wall Street Coverage

Another major red flag on BIRD stock is that it currently receives coverage from just one Wall Street analyst. 

This means institutional coverage is virtually nonexistent, leaving San Francisco-headquartered Allbirds vulnerable to excessive volatility and uninformed retail speculation.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BIRD 5.97 +0.49 +8.94%
Allbirds Inc Cl A
AMZN 244.39 +6.89 +2.90%
Amazon.com Inc

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