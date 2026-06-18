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Hogs Look to Close Out the Week After Buyers Come in on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Small piglet in farm by krumanop via Adobe Stock
Small piglet in farm by krumanop via Adobe Stock

Lean hog futures were down 15 cents in July, but up 20 cents to $1.45 in the rest of the contracts.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.75 on Wednesday afternoon, up 18 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 16 cents on June 11 at $91.93. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down 80 cents at $94.77 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 476,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.439 head. That is up 37,000 head from last week and 26,465 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $94.650, down $0.150,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $96.500, up $1.450

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $81.275, up $1.350,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 96.500s +1.450 +1.53%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 94.650s -0.150 -0.16%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.275s +1.350 +1.69%
Lean Hogs

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