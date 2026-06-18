Is Masco Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Livonia, Michigan-based Masco Corporation ( MAS ) provides home improvement and building products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $14.6 billion and operates through the following two business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products, offering faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” MAS fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the building products and equipment industry.

MAS stock reached its 52-week high of $79.19 on Feb. 10 and has slipped 8.3% from that peak. The stock has grown 17.6% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which rose 15.8% over the same period.

Over the longer term, the scenario changes. MAS is up nearly 18.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 33.3% return over the same period.

MAS has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since last month.

On Apr. 22, MAS stock rose 10.8% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.04, also beating Wall Street’s expectations. Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

When stacked against its peer in the building products and equipment industry, Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR ) shares have declined 29.5% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming MAS stock.