RIVN Stock Layoffs: What to Know About the Latest Rivian Job Cuts

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock is inching higher on June 17 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker announced a new round of layoffs.

In its press release, the company said it will cut about 300 jobs, or less than 2% of its total workforce, primarily within its service, sales, and customer support divisions.

At the time of writing, Rivian shares are up nearly 30% versus their May low.

Why Aren’t These Layoffs Bearish for Rivian Stock

Rivian’s restructuring coincides directly with the highly anticipated rollout of its mass-market R2 SUV, which the company started delivering just last week.

On the surface, cutting staff as you launch the most critical vehicle in your corporate history seems counterintuitive. However, these workforce reductions aren’t happening on the factory floor; they are strategically targeted at corporate, marketing, and customer support segments.

Given the R2’s much more affordable $58,000 price tag, Rivian Automotive is moving away from the costly, high-touch marketing required for its luxury R1 lineup that costs as much as $100,000.

The all-new R2 sports utility vehicle essentially has to sell itself on volume and brand equity.

By automating and streamlining the sales funnel, the electric vehicle maker is proactively cutting overhead, ensuring that every dollar saved can be redirected into actual manufacturing throughput.

This could help drive RIVN shares higher as the year unfolds.

Should You Load Up on RIVN Shares Today?

In 2026, investors are increasingly punishing EV companies that burn cash strictly on hardware, favoring those that show a clear path to high-margin software revenue.

Rivian’s job cuts are a loud signal to the market that cost discipline is the top priority, especially after the firm recently pushed back its 2027 core profit target to aggressively fund its autonomous driving division.

Yet, the shift is vital. Uber (UBER) recently announced a partnership that could see it invest up to $1.25 billion in RIVN and purchase about 50,000 of its new R2 SUVs for a future robotaxi fleet.

Trimming the fat in legacy customer divisions frees up the capital needed to scale this self-driving tech, transforming Rivian from a simple automotive name into a high-tech mobility player.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Rivian Automotive?

Despite the aforementioned positive developments, however, Wall Street continues to recommend caution in playing RIVN stock at current levels.