Is Jacobs Solutions Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $14.7 billion, the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients including companies, organizations, and government agencies.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Jacobs Solutions perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. Jacobs Solutions' market leadership stems from its comprehensive service offerings, robust brand, and diversified sector expertise, spanning water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals.

Despite its notable strength, J shares slipped 25.9% from their 52-week high of $168.44, achieved on Oct. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, J stock has declined 3.1%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 10.7% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of J fell 5.8% on a YTD basis and dipped 3.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 8.2% and 23.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, J has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late November, 2025, with some fluctuations. However, the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early June, with slight fluctuations.

On May 5, J shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.75 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.64. The company’s revenue was $3.7 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $3.3 billion.

In the competitive arena of engineering & construction, TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has taken the lead over J, showing resilience with marginal losses on a YTD basis and a 38.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on J’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $159.14 suggests a potential upside of 27.5% from current price levels.