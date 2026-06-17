Is Jacobs Solutions Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $14.7 billion, the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients including companies, organizations, and government agencies.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Jacobs Solutions perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. Jacobs Solutions' market leadership stems from its comprehensive service offerings, robust brand, and diversified sector expertise, spanning water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals.
Despite its notable strength, J shares slipped 25.9% from their 52-week high of $168.44, achieved on Oct. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, J stock has declined 3.1%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 10.7% gains during the same time frame.
Shares of J fell 5.8% on a YTD basis and dipped 3.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 8.2% and 23.2% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, J has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late November, 2025, with some fluctuations. However, the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early June, with slight fluctuations.
On May 5, J shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.75 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.64. The company’s revenue was $3.7 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $3.3 billion.
In the competitive arena of engineering & construction, TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has taken the lead over J, showing resilience with marginal losses on a YTD basis and a 38.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on J’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $159.14 suggests a potential upside of 27.5% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.