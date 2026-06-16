Dear Teradyne Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 22

Teradyne (TER) stock has already been in the limelight with a rally of 383% in the last 52 weeks. The rally has been triggered by the company’s dominant position in semiconductor testing.

To put things into perspective, Bank of America believes that global semiconductor revenue is likely to touch $1.3 trillion in 2026. Further, the total semiconductor market is likely to swell to $2 trillion by 2030. Therefore, with structural industry tailwinds, Teradyne is positioned for sustained growth.

Amidst the optimism, there is another news that’s likely to support positive price action. In Nasdaq’s latest reshuffle, Teradyne will be a part of the Nasdaq 100 Index on June 22. This will translate into higher visibility coupled with buying from index-tracking funds.

About Teradyne Stock

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in North Reading, Teradyne is a global provider of automated test equipment and robotics solutions. The company’s automated test systems are used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, silicon photonics, and complex electronics systems is multiple industries.

Further, the company’s robotics offerings consist of collaborative robotic arms and autonomous mobile robots used by global manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers.

For FY25, Teradyne reported 13.1% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth to $3.2 billion. For the same period, the company reported an operating profit of $710 million, which implied an operating margin of 22.3%. An important point to note is that semiconductor tests increased to 80% of the total revenue portfolio.

With growth in the semiconductor sector, revenue acceleration in Q4, and an optimistic outlook, TER stock has trended higher by 120% in the last six months.

Q1 FY26: A Breakout Quarter

Teradyne had reported growth acceleration in Q4 FY25. However, the company’s Q1 FY22 numbers were exceptional with revenue growth of 87% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to $1.3 billion. It’s worth noting that 87% of the revenue was contributed by semiconductor tests, and the segment remains the value creator.

Another important point to note is that Teradyne reported free cash flow of $98 million in Q1 FY25. However, free cash flow surged to $200 million in Q1 FY26. Considering the growth momentum, it’s likely that annualized FCF will be in excess of $1 billion. This provides ample headroom for buyback, dividend, and opportunistic acquisitions. As of Q1 FY26, Teradyne also reported cash and marketable securities of $394 million, which supports a strong credit profile.

Even for Q2, Teradyne has provided a healthy top-line guidance (mid-range) of $1.2 billion. At the same time, Teradyne is looking at an annual “target model of $6 billion in revenue and $9.50 to $11 in non-GAAP EPS.” With the bullish outlook, the stock momentum is likely to remain positive.

What Do Analysts Say About TER Stock?

Based on 17 analysts with coverage, TER stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. While 12 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for TER stock, one has a “Moderate Buy,” and four have a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $375.13 represents a potential downside of 7% from current levels. However, the most bullish price target of $440 suggests that TER could climb as much as 4% from here.

Concluding Views

Teradyne's stock trades at 52-week higher amidst multiple positives. While the uptrend is likely to remain intact, there is a possibility of some profit booking at higher levels. This will serve as an opportunity for fresh exposure.

From a valuation perspective, TER stock trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 56.87. With earnings growth for FY26 and FY27 expected at 79.04% and 31.31%, respectively, valuations are not significantly stretched. At the same time, industry tailwinds are likely to extend beyond FY27 and provide visibility for sustained earnings growth.