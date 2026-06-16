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Is Leidos Holdings Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock
Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, engineering, civil, and health markets. With a market cap of $14.4 billion, the company provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and LDOS perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the information technology services industry. LDOS’ strengths include diversification, strong brand equity, financial resilience, tech innovation, and robust supply chain. Its adaptive strategy keeps it ahead in government and enterprise markets.

Despite its notable strength, LDOS slipped 44.3% from its 52-week high of $205.77, achieved on Nov. 4, 2025. Over the past three months, LDOS stock declined 34.1%, notably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX20.7% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of LDOS fell 36.5% on a YTD basis and dipped 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 14.8% and 37.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, LDOS is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February, with slight fluctuations.

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LDOS underperformed as investors reacted to valuation concerns, caution around acquisition costs, and uncertainty about future margin sustainability.

On May 5, LDOS shares closed down by 7.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenues stood at $4.4 billion, up 3.7% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 5.4% from the year-ago quarter to $3.13.

In the competitive arena of information technology services, CACI International Inc (CACI) has taken the lead over LDOS, with a 13.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 4.7% losses this year.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on LDOS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $188.44 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 64.4% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,494.01 -189.93 -0.71%
Nasdaq Composite
CACI 501.48 -6.08 -1.20%
Caci International
LDOS 114.53 -0.07 -0.06%
Leidos Holdings Inc

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