Is Builders FirstSource Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), based in Irving, Texas, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. Valued at $8.4 billion by market cap, the company has approximately 570 distribution and manufacturing locations, a presence in 43 states, and 90 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and BLDR fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the building products & equipment industry. BLDR excels through its diversified product range, value-added services, and integrated solutions. Its wide distribution network, production capacity, strategic acquisitions, and dedication to customer service have expanded its footprint and led to customer retention.

Despite its notable strength, BLDR slipped 48.5% from its 52-week high of $151.03, achieved on Sep. 5, 2025. Over the past three months, BLDR stock has declined 11.7%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 11% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of BLDR fell 24.4% on a YTD basis and dipped 30.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 7.5% and 22.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, BLDR has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-February, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with some fluctuations.

BLDR underperformed due to housing market weakness, with revenue pressured by affordability issues, fewer single-family starts, smaller home sizes, and commodity deflation. Moreover, margins compressed on softness in specialty products like siding and roofing and from lower-margin bundled offerings, though cost actions helped.

In the competitive arena of building products & equipment, Masco Corporation (MAS) has taken the lead over BLDR, showing resilience with a 17.1% uptick on a YTD basis and solid 20.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on BLDR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $96 suggests a potential upside of 23.4% from current price levels.