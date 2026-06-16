Powerlaw Powers Up on SpaceX Debut. PWRL Stock Is a High-Risk, High-Reward Gamble on Giant AI IPOs.

The rising tide of SpaceX will and is bringing a wave of enthusiasm for other stocks as well. One among them is the little-known manager of a closed-end investment fund called Powerlaw (PWRL). The fund stays true to its name and backs some of the leading private technology firms such as OpenAI, Perplexity, Groq, Stripe, and Kalshi, among others.

With a fair value of about $117 million, and representing roughly 19% of its net assets, SpaceX is Powerlaw's largest holding.

About Powerlaw

Listed on the exchanges as recently as May 2026, Powerlaw is an investment platform focused on providing access to private technology companies through publicly traded vehicles. The fund is advised by Powerlaw Fund Adviser, which is affiliated with venture secondary specialist Akkadian Ventures.

As of May 31, 2026, the fund's net asset value (NAV) per share was at $15.31, and the total NAV was $662 million. Its shares are down 36.6% over the past month.

So, even after boasting of some of the hottest names of the tech world in its investment portfolio, Powerlaw shares have not reflected a similar uptick, barring a spike around the SpaceX IPO. Do the fund's shares themselves warrant an investment then? Let's find out.

Promising Yet Exercise Caution

Powerlaw's investment thesis sounds exciting at first. Noble even. The firm identified a market opportunity to give access to some of the most innovative companies in the world, even before they hit the stock exchanges. Their late-stage venture nature also lowers the risk of their investee companies going bust, having already established a track record.

However, some issues can deter investors from purchasing the shares of the company. For instance, there is the total expense ratio. PWRL carries an estimated total expense ratio of 3.63%, driven by management fees and the cost of SPV structures used to hold private positions. For context, the average closed-end fund expense ratio in the U.S. runs around 1.0 to 1.5%, and even more specialized interval funds or private equity vehicles rarely breach 3%. At 3.63%, investors are paying a steep premium simply to access the fund's holdings, and that cost is borne every year regardless of performance.

Moreover, at the holdings level, the assets themselves are almost entirely illiquid private positions with no redemption at NAV. No shareholder has the right to require Powerlaw to redeem shares, and while shares are listed on an exchange, an active public market for the shares may not develop, meaning the daily liquidity promise depends entirely on a buyer being available at an acceptable price. Thus, compared to a traditional closed-end fund investing in publicly traded equities or investment-grade bonds, PWRL's liquidity profile at the underlying asset level is substantially inferior.

Yet, the key personnel at the firm bring a proven track record to the table. Ben Black, Akkadian's co-founder and CIO, entered venture investing in the early 2000s at Rosewood Capital, later moved to Maveron, then launched New Cycle Capital before building Akkadian from a collection of SPVs into a firm managing $300 million-plus. His early secondary bets, including positions in DocuSign at around $1.50 per share and Splunk, established the firm's credibility in venture secondaries before that strategy became crowded. CEO Mike Dinsdale brings a different but complementary background, having served as CFO at DoorDash, chief growth officer at DocuSign, and CFO at ZenPayroll, among other operational roles, giving the leadership team both investment and operating experience.

The track record at the institutional level is harder to evaluate cleanly since Akkadian has not disclosed fund-level IRRs publicly, but the 13 unicorns, 7 IPOs, and 12 acquisitions across its portfolio history, and the fact that Navan listed on Nasdaq in October 2025 at a $5.82 billion market cap, provide some evidence of disciplined deal selection

Final Take

Powerlaw has hit the jackpot with SpaceX. And the good news is, it will hit several other such jackpots with the likes of OpenAI, Databricks, Perplexity, etc., if things do not go drastically wrong. However, for investors of the stock, they may have to go through long periods of the share price trading below its NAV, and the illiquid nature of the underlying holdings. Thus, patience will be essential to experience a meaningful rise in the value of investment in PWRL stock.