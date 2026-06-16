Hog Bulls Looking a for Turnaround Tuesday Bounce

Lean hog futures closed with losses of 40 cents to $1.15 on Monday. Open interest was down 479 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported was $97.25 on Monday afternoon, up $1.98 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on June 11 at $92.75.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 27 cents at $97.12 per cwt. The butt and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 484,000 head. That is up 19,000 head from last Monday and 8,519 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $96.575, down $0.875,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $95.775, down $0.575

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $80.225, down $1.150,