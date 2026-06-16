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Is CMS Energy Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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High voltage power lines at sunset by yelantsevv via Adobe Stock
High voltage power lines at sunset by yelantsevv via Adobe Stock

Jackson, Michigan-based CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. Valued at a market capitalization of $22.7 billion, the company operates through Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy segments. CMS generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources and serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” CMS fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regulated electric utilities industry.    

However, CMS stock is down 8.4% from its 52-week high of $80.36 touched on Apr. 9. Moreover, CMS has declined 5.4% over the past three months and has lagged behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which rose 11% during the same period.

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Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, CMS has risen 4.4%, underperforming DOWI’s 22.5% gain.                  

CMS has been trading above its 200-day moving average since the last trading session and below its 50-day moving average since April.

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On Apr. 28, CMS stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.7 billion, exceeding the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.13, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.83 to $3.90 per share. 

When stacked against its peer, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG), CMS has outperformed. Over the past year, PEG stock has declined 1.1%.     

However, sentiment on CMS remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $80.78 suggests 9.7% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PEG 80.15 +0.45 +0.56%
Public Service Enterprise Group
CMS 73.65 +0.08 +0.11%
Cms Energy Corp
$DOWI 51,671.03 +468.77 +0.92%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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