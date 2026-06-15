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How Is Broadridge Financial’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Fintech Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $26.6 billion, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) is a leading financial technology and investor communications company that provides critical infrastructure and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, corporations, and mutual funds. Headquartered in New York, the company processes billions of communications and transactions annually, playing a vital role in the global financial markets ecosystem.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Broadridge Financial Solutions fits this criterion perfectly. The company benefits from long-standing client relationships, high switching costs, and recurring revenue streams, making its business model highly resilient. Broadridge has also expanded its capabilities in cloud-based platforms, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation solutions to help clients modernize their operations.

However, shares of BR have declined 46.7% from its 52-week high of $271.91. BR stock has dropped 18.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), which has surged marginally over the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, BR stock is down 35.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind FINX’s 17.7%. Moreover, shares of the fintech firm have plunged 39.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the ETF’s 24.5% return over the same time frame. 

BR shares have been trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages since September 2025, reinforcing a downtrend. 

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On May 28, Broadridge shares rose 1.8% after the company expanded its long-standing partnership with Kyndryl to enhance its core technology infrastructure with AI-driven operations and quantum-safe capabilities. The collaboration will leverage Kyndryl's AI platforms to support Broadridge's efforts to digitize investing, simplify trading, and modernize wealth management, while also strengthening the resilience, scalability, and security of its mission-critical systems to meet evolving regulatory and operational demands.

In comparison, rival Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has dipped 41% in 2026 and 51.5% over the past year, trailing BR. 

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $199.57 is a premium of 37.8% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BR 145.10 +0.23 +0.16%
Broadridge Financial Solutions
FIS 39.78 +0.58 +1.48%
Fidelity National Information Services
FINX 25.14 +0.92 +3.80%
GX Fintech ETF

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