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Is SBA Communications Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Server room with server tower by phonlamaiphoto via Adobe Stock
Server room with server tower by phonlamaiphoto via Adobe Stock

Boca Raton, Florida-based SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure. The company has a market cap of $21.7 billion and has a portfolio of more than 46,000 communications sites throughout the Americas and in Africa.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” SBAC fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the specialty REIT industry.   

However, SBAC stock is down 15.8% from its 52-week high of $243.16 touched on July 23, 2025. Moreover, SBAC has grown 10.9% over the past three months and has rallied the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which rose 9.7% during the same period.

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Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has declined 10.2%, underperforming DOWI’s 19.2% gain.                

SBAC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since this month and below its 50-day moving average since last week.

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On Apr. 29, SBAC stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $703.4 million, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO came in at $1.74, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. SBA Communications expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $11.89 to $12.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion. 

When stacked against its peer, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), SBAC has underperformed. Over the past year, IRM stock has grown 24.1%.      

However, sentiment on SBAC remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $233.75 suggests 14.1% upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IRM 127.24 +2.07 +1.65%
Iron Mountain Inc
SBAC 204.79 +1.14 +0.56%
SBA Communications
$DOWI 51,202.26 +353.51 +0.70%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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