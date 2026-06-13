Is Garmin Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market capitalization of $45.9 billion, Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures GPS-enabled devices and wearable products for consumers and businesses. Headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Garmin is best known for its smartwatches, fitness trackers, navigation systems, and marine and aviation electronics.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." Garmin fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific and technical instruments industry.

GRMN stock reached its 52-week high of $273.32 on Apr. 17, and has slipped 12.9% from that peak. The stock has surged 1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 9.7% return over the same time frame.

GRMN is up 17.4% on a YTD basis and 14.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 6.5% rise in 2026 and 19.2% over the past year.

GRMN stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-February and below its 50-day moving average since the end of April.

On June 5, Garmin approved a cash dividend of $4.20 per share at its annual shareholders' meeting, to be paid in four quarterly installments of $1.05 per share. The first payment is scheduled for June 26, 2026, with subsequent installments expected in September 2026, December 2026, and March 2027.

When stacked against its closest peer in the scientific and technical instruments industry, Coherent Corp.'s (COHR) shares have climbed 375.6% over the past 52 weeks and 108.6% in 2026, significantly outperforming GRMN stock.

Wall Street’s view of GRMN stock is cautiously optimistic. Among the eight analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Hold.” Its mean price target of $261.17 suggests 9.7% upside potential from current price levels.