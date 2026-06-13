Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Garmin Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Valued at a market capitalization of $45.9 billion, Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures GPS-enabled devices and wearable products for consumers and businesses. Headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, Garmin is best known for its smartwatches, fitness trackers, navigation systems, and marine and aviation electronics.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." Garmin fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific and technical instruments industry. 

GRMN stock reached its 52-week high of $273.32 on Apr. 17, and has slipped 12.9% from that peak. The stock has surged 1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI9.7% return over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

GRMN is up 17.4% on a YTD basis and 14.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 6.5% rise in 2026 and 19.2% over the past year. 

GRMN stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-February and below its 50-day moving average since the end of April.

www.barchart.com

On June 5, Garmin approved a cash dividend of $4.20 per share at its annual shareholders' meeting, to be paid in four quarterly installments of $1.05 per share. The first payment is scheduled for June 26, 2026, with subsequent installments expected in September 2026, December 2026, and March 2027.

When stacked against its closest peer in the scientific and technical instruments industry, Coherent Corp.'s (COHR) shares have climbed 375.6% over the past 52 weeks and 108.6% in 2026, significantly outperforming GRMN stock.

Wall Street’s view of GRMN stock is cautiously optimistic. Among the eight analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Hold.” Its mean price target of $261.17 suggests 9.7% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
COHR 385.03 +21.45 +5.90%
Coherent Corp
$DOWI 51,202.26 +353.51 +0.70%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
GRMN 238.10 -0.48 -0.20%
Garmin Ltd

Most Popular News

Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 1
Dear AST SpaceMobile Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 17
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Options Activity Points to Bullish Bets on MSFT, CSX, and SCHW
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Waymo Is Doubling Down on Self-Driving Car Ambitions. What That Means for GOOGL Stock.
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Keep Hiking Nvidia's Forecast Revenue and Price Targets - Is NVDA Too Cheap?
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Pops as Robinhood Plans to Enter the IPO Market as Underwriter
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.