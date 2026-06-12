How Is Targa Resources' Stock Performance Compared to Other Energy Infrastructure Stocks?

Houston, Texas-based Targa Resources Corp. ( TRGP ) is a midstream energy infrastructure company with a market cap of $57.8 billion . It owns, operates, and develops a sprawling, fully integrated network of domestic infrastructure assets that safely connect natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from major supply basins to key domestic and international demand markets.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and TRGP fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas midstream industry. The company's standout competitive strength is its fully integrated value chain, which links vast upstream production directly to its world-class downstream logistics hub at Mont Belvieu, Texas, and its premier Galena Park Marine Terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

This energy company is currently trading 3.8% below its 52-week high of $280 , reached on May 20. Shares of TRGP have soared 13.9% over the past three months, outperforming the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s ( MLPX ) 2.5% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, TRGP has rallied 58.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing MLPX's 19.3% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of TRGP are up 46%, compared to MLPX’s 22.2% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, TRGP has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November 2025 and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early November 2025, with slight fluctuations.

On May 7, Targa Resources shares soared 1.2% after the company released its Q1 2026 results . While the company's total revenue decreased 10.2% compared to the previous year quarter to $4.09 billion, its adjusted EBITDA grew significantly, rising 19% year-over-year to $1.4 billion. Despite facing temporary challenges early in the quarter from severe winter weather and low natural gas prices at the Waha hub, Targa's performance remained strong due to ongoing, steady drilling and production activity from operators in the Permian Basin.

TRGP has also notably outpaced its rival, Cheniere Energy, Inc ( LNG ), which gained 2.2% over the past 52 weeks and 23.5% on a YTD basis.