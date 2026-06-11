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Hogs Close Mixed on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade on Thursday, with contracts down 40 cents to 70 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.26 on Thursday afternoon, down 26 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 16 cents on June 9 at $92.92. 

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 23,504 MT for the week ending on 6/4, the third lowest for the year. Shipments were tallied at 34,199 MT, a 3-week high.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was back down $1.49 at $94.47 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.884 million head. That is down 25,000 head from last week and 28,850 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $92.775, down $0.400,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $96.625, down $0.225

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $95.900, up $0.475,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 96.625s -0.225 -0.23%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 92.775s -0.400 -0.43%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 95.900s +0.475 +0.50%
Lean Hogs

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