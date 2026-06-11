Evercore Reiterates Amphenol as a Top Pick Thanks to Its Key Role in AI Data Center Infrastructure

The AI surge is moving from talk about chatbots and chips to the hardware that makes it work. Data centers are being rebuilt to handle steady, high‑bandwidth computing. Industry forecasts see the AI data center market growing from roughly the mid‑$200 billion range in the middle of this decade to nearly $1 trillion by 2030.

That path implies a compound annual growth rate above 30% as enterprises and hyperscalers roll out AI at scale. This spending is driving strong demand for high‑speed connectors, cables, and power solutions that move huge amounts of data across racks, rows, and entire AI campuses.

At the center of this build‑out is Amphenol Corporation, a long‑time interconnect specialist that has become a key supplier to newer AI‑focused data centers. This role is a big reason Evercore has kept Amphenol as a top pick , calling it a core holding for investors looking for steady, hardware‑based exposure to AI infrastructure.

If AI data centers are set to be one of the main investment themes of this decade, the real question is simple. Is APH just following the trend, or is it turning into one of the essential picks‑and‑shovels names in the whole ecosystem?

Amphenol’s Financial Snapshot

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a Connecticut‑based designer and manufacturer of interconnect, sensor, and antenna solutions used across data centers, automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets. It supplies the connectivity hardware that supports modern AI infrastructure and large‑scale computing.

Up 12.54% year-to-date (YTD), APH is 63.41% higher than it was 52 weeks ago.

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The company’s market capitalization stands at $183.6 billion, and the stock trades at 39.58 times trailing price-to-earnings and 7.05 times sales versus sector medians of 25.89 times and 3.62 times, which points to a clear premium. Its forward annual dividend is $1.00 per share, implying a yield of 0.65%.

Their latest earnings report for the quarter ended March 2026 helps explain why Evercore still views APH as a core asset. This period showed revenue of $7.62 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $7.12 billion and up 58.4% year-over-year (YOY), highlighting strong demand from data center and connectivity customers.

It reported GAAP EPS of $0.72 versus expectations of $0.95, a 24.4% shortfall that reflects higher costs and ongoing investment to support large AI‑oriented opportunities. Their net income for March 2026 was $933 million, down 21.96% from the prior year, signaling that profitability is under some pressure as the company scales.

This is offset by adjusted EBITDA of $2.35 billion, above the $2.11 billion consensus, with a 30.9% margin and an 11.5% beat. It delivered an operating margin of 24%, up from 21.3% a year earlier, showing better efficiency.

That improvement sits alongside a free cash flow margin of 10.9%, down from 12%, and an operating cash flow of $1.12 billion, which fell 79.13% as working capital shifted and capex increased to support future growth. APH also reported a net cash outflow of $7.00 billion, a 189.62% deterioration that likely reflects acquisitions and investment activity.

Amphenol’s Strategic AI Leadership

Amphenol continues to move on key strategic initiatives that shore up its position in the fast‑growing AI data center connectivity market. The company closed its $10.5 billion cash acquisition of CommScope’s, Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) business in January 2026, its largest deal so far. This acquisition greatly expands Amphenol’s fiber‑optic capabilities, which are essential for supporting high‑speed connectivity needs across AI data center projects.

The CCS business is expected to add about $4.1 billion in full‑year 2026 sales once fully integrated into Amphenol’s Communications Solutions segment. That directly strengthens Amphenol’s high‑speed interconnect portfolio in line with rising demand from AI infrastructure build‑outs.

On the governance side, Amphenol has also laid out a board succession plan under which R. Adam Norwitt will take on the additional role of Chairman. He already serves as President and CEO, and this transition is scheduled for the 2026 Annual Meeting in May.

Taken together, these moves support the bullish view that APH remains a core holding, given its central role in AI data center infrastructure and connectivity solutions.

Street Expectations Back Evercore’s Confidence

Amphenol’s next earnings release for the quarter ending June 2026 is set for July 22, 2026. The average earnings estimate is $1.16 per share, up from $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which points to an expected YOY growth rate of 43.21%.

Barclays has taken note of that outlook. The firm raised its price target on Amphenol from $175 to $180, implying about 20.6% upside, and kept an "Overweight" rating in place.

The broader analyst view lines up with this positive tone. A group of 17 analysts currently rate APH a “Strong Buy.” Their average price target is $184.75, which suggests roughly 24% potential upside. This signals that many expect Amphenol to deliver on its AI data center plans.

Conclusion

AI data centers are steadily pulling Amphenol deeper into the core of the infrastructure story, which is why Evercore still keeps it on the top‑pick list. The numbers, recent deals, and analyst targets all point in the same direction, so APH looks more likely to grind higher than to break down from here. Any near‑term dips are more likely to be pauses in an ongoing uptrend than the start of a lasting reversal.