How to Play Einride Stock After the Autonomous Trucking Company’s IPO

The logo and website for Einride displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock

Swedish electric and autonomous freighter Einride (ENRD) just went public on the Nasdaq upon completion of a business combination with Legato Merger Corp. III. According to earlier transaction announcements, Einride was initially expected to combine at an implied valuation of around $1.8 billion. However, final regulatory filings show the business combination closed at a revised pre-money equity value of approximately $1.35 billion, showing post-adjustment terms agreed ahead of completion.

The deal also included about $113 million in PIPE financing, provided alongside the SPAC merger to support the company’s balance sheet and expansion plans.

IPO-Day Trading and Valuation Moves

On the Nasdaq, ENRD stock rose more than 74% in its market debut but has experienced volatility during the opening of the trading day and currently sits 25% down from its debut price.

It went public with a valuation designating the company as growing but not yet profitable. Before going public, Einride said it had $65 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in annual contracts with customers and had more than $800 million in long-term ARR.

Financial Profile and Growth Metrics

At an early stage of commercialization, Einride’s business models are linked to freight operations and software-based logistics services. This company has a dual-business model: Freight-as-a-Service (FaaS) and SaaS fleet optimization solutions. For full-year 2025, Einride reported revenue of SEK 457.8 million and a net loss of approximately SEK 1.72 billion.

Einride hasn't become profitable yet but has also noted growing commercial momentum, such as the addition of autonomous freight systems and long-term enterprise deals with electric truck systems.

Capital Raise & Strategic Positioning

As part of the deal, Einride sold more capital to fuel growth, the $113 million PIPE raise, as well as the proceeds from the SPAC. It has already pulled in an early crossover investment round to fuel growth in its U.S. and European logistics businesses.

In a press release related to the issue, the management said it would utilize the proceeds to scale fleet operations, strengthen logistics operations via an AI system, and further develop autonomous driving systems.

Outlook and Investor Sentiment

Opinions on the debut are divided. In the $4.6 trillion freight market, which has the potential to be profoundly changed by electrification and automation in the long term, Bulls mark an opportunity for Einride’s role.

Pessimistic predictions include the risk of execution, regulatory hurdles, and the cost-effectiveness of expanding the autonomous trucking market and infrastructure. Analysts broadly characterize the stock as a “foundational exposure to the future of freight automation, in its early stages with higher volatility.”

In my opinion, Einride’s debut offers early exposure to autonomous trucking, but volatility and execution risk remain high. Investors may treat it as a speculative long-term bet, rather than a core portfolio holding for now.