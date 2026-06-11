\\Is VICI Properties Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $30 billion , VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI ) is an experiential real estate investment trust (REIT) based in New York that owns, acquires, and finances one of the world's largest portfolios of high-profile gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and leisure destinations.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and VICI fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - diversified industry. The company's primary strengths lie in its ultra-long-term, triple-net lease structures, averaging a weighted lease term of nearly 40 years, which pass all operational risks, maintenance, taxes, and insurance costs entirely to the tenants, resulting in near-perfect rent collection and an exceptional 99% gross profit margin.

Despite its notable strength, this experiential REIT has dipped 16.5% from its 52-week high of $34.01 , reached on Aug. 5, 2025. Shares of VICI have declined 3.1% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 10.9% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, VICI has fallen 12.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 27.7% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of VICI are up 1%, compared to NASX’s 8.3% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, VICI has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October 2025 and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late May, with slight fluctuations.

On Apr. 29, VICI Properties reported its Q1 2026 results, showcasing stable, contract-backed growth. Total revenue increased 3.5% year over year to roughly $1.02 billion, driven by contractual rent escalations and contributions from previously completed acquisitions. The company maintained full portfolio occupancy, with all tenants fulfilling their lease commitments, highlighting the strength and reliability of its triple-net lease business model.

VICI has also considerably trailed its rival, EPR Properties ( EPR ), which gained 4.1% over the past 52 weeks and 19% on a YTD basis.