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Is Equifax Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Equifax Inc. (EFX) operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. Valued at a market cap of $20 billion, the company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International and offers services that enable customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and more. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” EFX fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the consulting services industry.   

EFX stock reached its 52-week high of $275.91 on July 8, 2025 and has slipped 39.8% from that peak. The stock has declined 15.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which rose 10.9% over the same period.    

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Over the longer term, the scenario remains the same. EFX is down nearly 38.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 27.7% return over the same period.    

EFX has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bearish momentum, and has also been trading below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month. 

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On Apr. 21, EFX stock declined 3% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.86, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.34 to $8.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.81 billion. 

When stacked against its closest peer in the consulting services industry, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) shares have declined 41.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming EFX stock.  

Wall Street’s view of EFX stock is moderately optimistic. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $226.45 suggests 36.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,169.50 -509.32 -1.98%
Nasdaq Composite
EFX 166.06 -2.31 -1.37%
Equifax Inc
VRSK 183.13 +0.58 +0.32%
Verisk Analytics Inc

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