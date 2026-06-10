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Albemarle Stock In Focus as Citi Issues Bullish Note on Lithium Stocks

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image via Shutterstock AI
Image via Shutterstock AI

Albemarle (ALB) shares are in the spotlight this morning after Citigroup issued a bullish note on the lithium sector, arguing the worst of the recent selloff is over. 

The investment firm remains positive on the metal; it expects prices to consolidate in the near-term, followed by a more constructive market later in 2026. 

Albermarle stock has been a laggard in recent months, currently down more than 30% versus its high in mid-April.  

www.barchart.com

Why Citi Expects Albemarle Stock to Rally

Citi analysts are constructive on lithium stocks like ALB because they expect a potential restocking ahead of the traditional peak season, coupled with strong demand for battery cells as export rebate cuts approach in 2027. 

According to them, downstream battery manufacturers have largely worked through the inventory overhang that weighed on the market through much of 2024 and early 2025, and are now returning to the market ahead of what is historically a strong second half. 

Albemarle is the world’s largest lithium producer; naturally, any sustained recovery in spot prices flows directly into realized pricing and margin gains, making Citi’s sector-level call a meaningful positive for ALB shares. 

How High Could ALB Shares Fly in 2026?

Despite expected supply increases from various regions, the lithium market is expected to remain constrained through 2026, which could support price stabilization and potentially higher valuations for producers like ALB. 

Meanwhile, the company’s strong Q1 results, featuring a 33% year-over-year increase in net sales and an exciting148% increase in adjusted EBITDA, reinforce the overall bullish view surrounding Albemarle shares. 

Note that Citi analysts maintained their “Neutral” rating on the lithium miner, but their $225 price target implies a massive 50% upside from current levels. 

A 1.08% dividend yield makes ALB even more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Albemarle

What’s also worth mentioning is that other Wall Street firms also agree with Citi’s positive stance on Albemarle. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on ALB stock is “Moderate Buy,” with a mean price target of $218, indicating potential upside of up to 45% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALB 148.64 -4.15 -2.72%
Albemarle Corp

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