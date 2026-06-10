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Is Gartner Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock

Gartner, Inc. (IT) is a global research and advisory company focused on technology. It provides clear, useful insights for business leaders and their teams. The company offers research, consulting, and events to help organizations make better decisions about important priorities across industries. 

Gartner is based in Stamford, Connecticut, and operates worldwide, helping businesses solve challenges and grow. It has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, which makes it a borderline mid-cap stock. 

Gartner’s shares reached a 52-week low of $139.18 on Feb. 3, but are up 13.1% from that level. The company’s stock declined amid investor concerns about AI disruption. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 5.4%. On the other hand, the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) index is up 13.1% over the same period.

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Over the past 52 weeks, Gartner’s stock has dropped 62.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite index is up 31.1% over the same period. This year, the stock has dropped 37.6%, while the broader index has gained 10.5%. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, and is currently hovering near its 50-day moving average.  

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For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Gartner’s revenue dropped 1.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.51 billion, which missed analysts’ consensus estimates. Its adjusted revenues increased by 1.6% annually to $1.49 billion. Gartner also recorded Global Technology Sales Contract Value of $4 billion, up 0.4% YOY (on an FX-neutral basis), while Global Business Sales Contract Value stood at $1.30 billion, up 3.2% YOY. 

Gartner’s quarterly adjusted EPS rose 11.4% to $3.32, exceeding consensus estimates. Street analysts expect the company’s EPS to grow by 4.8% YOY to $13.80 for the current fiscal year, followed by a 15.9% improvement to $16 in the next fiscal year. 

We compare Gartner’s performance with that of another IT services stock, Accenture plc (ACN), which has declined 45.2% over the past 52 weeks and 35.3% year-to-date. Therefore, Gartner has been the clear underperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are tepid on Gartner’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 15 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $167.25 implies a 6.3% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $203 indicates a 29% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,628.95 -49.87 -0.19%
Nasdaq Composite
IT 156.25 -1.15 -0.73%
Gartner Inc
ACN 170.42 -3.05 -1.76%
Accenture Plc

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