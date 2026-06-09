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Cattle Ignoring early Weakness for Midday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock

Live cattle futures are shrugging off early weakness, with midday gains of 50 cents to $1.27. Monday was First notice day, with no deliveries and the oldest long dated August 11, 2025. Cash trade was mainly $256-258 last week, with the early week action thus far compiling showlists. 

Feeder cattle futures are holding higher, with gains of $1.70 to $1.90 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $5.63 on June 5 to $367.01. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 4,540 head sold today, with the action steady to $5 higher on feeder steers to up $10, as heifers were $2-8 higher. Calves were $10-20 lower on steers and down $2-8 for heifers.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 31% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 6 points to 278.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $13.36. Choice boxes were down 34 cents to $391.86, while Select was 41 cents higher at $378.50. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Monday was estimated at 102,000 head. That was down 2,000 from the previous Monday and 9,939 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $247.025, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $238.000, up $1.275,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.350, up $1.000,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $352.425, up $1.725

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $349.350, up $1.900

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $345.625, up $1.850


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 230.150 +0.800 +0.35%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 237.575 +0.850 +0.36%
Live Cattle
LEM26 246.775 +0.250 +0.10%
Live Cattle
GFU26 348.400 +0.950 +0.27%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 351.700 +1.000 +0.29%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 344.775 +1.000 +0.29%
Feeder Cattle

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