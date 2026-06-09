Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 11

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) investors may want to clear their schedules for June 11, but not for the reason many investors initially expected. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has reportedly declined an invitation to testify before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee at a hearing focused on artificial intelligence (AI) , China, and national security concerns tied to advanced AI chip exports.

The development comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia as Washington intensifies scrutiny over whether advanced AI chips could still be reaching Chinese companies through overseas channels despite tightening U.S. export restrictions. Senator Elizabeth Warren had invited Huang to answer questions about Nvidia’s China business and compliance with export-control laws after reports raised concerns about potential loopholes in AI chip sales.

The hearing comes just weeks after Huang accompanied President Donald Trump on a high-profile trip to China, where AI chips, export controls, and U.S.-China technology tensions were major topics of discussion.

The controversy has added another layer of geopolitical risk to one of Wall Street’s biggest AI winners. Nvidia stock has surged over the past year on explosive demand for AI infrastructure, but investors are increasingly watching how U.S.-China tensions could impact the company’s long-term growth trajectory. Huang’s decision not to appear before lawmakers is likely to keep the spotlight firmly on Nvidia as policymakers debate the future of AI regulation and semiconductor exports.

About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia is a global leader in accelerated computing and AI, renowned for pioneering the GPU that revolutionized gaming, data centers , and AI-driven computing. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Nvidia’s technology now powers everything from high-performance gaming and cloud computing to autonomous vehicles and generative AI applications. With a market cap of $5 trillion, Nvidia stands among the world’s most valuable companies, driven by its dominance in AI infrastructure and continued innovation in next-generation chip design.

Nvidia stock has continued to deliver significant gains in 2026, solidifying its position as the centerpiece of the AI trade on Wall Street. NVDA shares have surged 45% over the past 52 weeks and 10.9% year-to-date (YTD) as investors remain bullish on explosive demand for AI chips, cloud infrastructure, and accelerated computing. The powerful rally pushed Nvidia stock to a fresh 52-week high of $236.54 on May 14 , reflecting strong confidence in the company’s long-term AI growth trajectory and optimism around Huang’s visit to China.

Still, Nvidia’s rapid ascent has also brought heightened volatility. On June 5, the stock plunged 6.2% during a sharp semiconductor sector selloff that erased more than $1 trillion in market value across chip stocks. The decline was driven by multiple factors, including a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report that reignited fears the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer, and a disappointing guidance from Broadcom (AVGO) sparked investor concerns that the AI spending boom could begin moderating. The combination triggered aggressive profit-taking across the AI trade, dragging Nvidia and other major chipmakers sharply lower. However, the stock recovered 1.73% in the following session.

Nvidia trades at a premium valuation compared to its industry peers, at 25.40 times forward earnings.

Solid Quarterly Performance

Nvidia delivered another blockbuster quarter when it released its most recent financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 on May 20 , reinforcing the company’s dominance in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market. Strong demand for AI accelerators, networking products, and next-generation Blackwell systems helped Nvidia post record revenue and earnings while continuing to outperform Wall Street expectations.

For the quarter ended Apr. 26, 2026, Nvidia reported record revenue of $81.6 billion , up 85% year-over-year (YOY). Its net income surged 211% YOY to $58.3 billion. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share (EPS) increased 140% from the prior-year quarter to $1.87, ahead of expectations. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded sharply to 75%, compared to 60.8% in the same period last year, highlighting Nvidia’s continued pricing power and favorable AI product mix.

The Data Center business remained Nvidia’s primary growth engine. Data Center revenue climbed 92% YOY to a record $75.2 billion as hyperscalers, enterprises, and sovereign AI projects accelerated spending on AI factories and large-scale computing clusters. Nvidia also reported networking revenue of $14.8 billion, up 199% YOY. Meanwhile, Edge Computing revenue rose 29% YOY to $6.4 billion, supported by growth in gaming GPUs, autonomous driving platforms, robotics, and AI-enabled edge devices.

Management highlighted the rapid adoption of Blackwell systems and emphasized growing opportunities in agentic AI and enterprise AI infrastructure. CEO Jensen Huang described the current AI infrastructure buildout as “the largest infrastructure expansion in human history,” while also unveiling the new Vera Rubin platform and additional AI software and networking technologies aimed at expanding Nvidia’s ecosystem.

Furthermore, Nvidia provided extremely strong guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2027. The company expects revenue of $91 billion, plus or minus 2%. Nvidia guided for non-GAAP gross margin of around 75%. Notably, management stated that the outlook assumes no contribution from China Data Center compute revenue, reflecting ongoing U.S. export restrictions.

Analysts tracking Nvidia project the company’s EPS to climb 88.4% YOY to $8.61 in fiscal 2027 and grow another 34.1% to $11.55 in fiscal 2028.

What Do Analysts Expect for Nvidia Stock?

This month, Morgan Stanley reiterated its “Overweight” rating on Nvidia and maintained a $288 price target, calling the chipmaker its top pick in the processor sector. The firm said Nvidia continues to offer one of the most compelling value opportunities in semiconductors due to its dominant position across multiple product categories.

Also, Truist Securities reiterated its “Buy” rating and $307 price target on Nvidia after the company unveiled several new AI-focused products at GTC Taipei.

Wall Street’s bullishness is evident in NVDA having a consensus “Strong Buy” rating . Of the 49 analysts covering the stock, 43 advise a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” two analysts give it a “Hold” rating, and one offers a “Strong Sell” rating.

The average analyst price target for NVDA is $303.71, indicating a potential upside of 47.4%. Also, the Street-high target price of $500 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 142.7%.