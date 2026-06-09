How Is Quanta Services’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Infrastructure Stocks?

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries. Valued at $104.1 billion by market cap, the company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PWR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. PWR is a market leader in specialized contracting services, with a strong brand presence and diverse geographic reach. Its broad portfolio of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, coupled with a skilled workforce and commitment to safety and quality, enables efficient project execution and fosters long-term client relationships. Strategic acquisitions further expand its service offerings and customer base, driving growth and market leadership.

Despite its notable strength, PWR slipped 12% from its 52-week high of $788.75, achieved on May 6. Over the past three months, PWR stock gained 28.4%, outperforming the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF’s (IFRA) 3.9% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of PWR rose 64.4% on a YTD basis and climbed 92% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming IFRA’s YTD gains of 15.2% and 24.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, PWR has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, experiencing some fluctuations.

PWR outperformed on strong demand across utility and tech infrastructure, with backlog and revenue growing broadly. Management credited execution certainty, vertical integration, and a skilled workforce as clients accelerate capital spending on grid upgrades, transformers, and off-site solutions for AI and data centers. Quanta is investing $500 million to $700 million to double transformer capacity, and its ability to shift labor and derisk projects is deepening partnerships, while M&A and portfolio optimization remain in focus.

On Apr. 30, PWR shares jumped 15.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.68 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.04. The company’s revenue was $7.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $7 billion. PWR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $13.55 to $14.25, and revenue in the range of $34.7 billion to $35.2 billion.

In the competitive arena of engineering & construction, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) has taken the lead over PWR, showing resilience with a 98.4% uptick on a YTD basis and 262.8% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on PWR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $804.13 suggests a potential upside of 15.9% from current price levels.