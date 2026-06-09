Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Quanta Services’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Infrastructure Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries. Valued at $104.1 billion by market cap, the company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PWR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. PWR is a market leader in specialized contracting services, with a strong brand presence and diverse geographic reach. Its broad portfolio of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, coupled with a skilled workforce and commitment to safety and quality, enables efficient project execution and fosters long-term client relationships. Strategic acquisitions further expand its service offerings and customer base, driving growth and market leadership.

Despite its notable strength, PWR slipped 12% from its 52-week high of $788.75, achieved on May 6. Over the past three months, PWR stock gained 28.4%, outperforming the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF’s (IFRA) 3.9% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of PWR rose 64.4% on a YTD basis and climbed 92% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming IFRA’s YTD gains of 15.2% and 24.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, PWR has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, experiencing some fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

PWR outperformed on strong demand across utility and tech infrastructure, with backlog and revenue growing broadly. Management credited execution certainty, vertical integration, and a skilled workforce as clients accelerate capital spending on grid upgrades, transformers, and off-site solutions for AI and data centers. Quanta is investing $500 million to $700 million to double transformer capacity, and its ability to shift labor and derisk projects is deepening partnerships, while M&A and portfolio optimization remain in focus.

On Apr. 30, PWR shares jumped 15.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.68 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.04. The company’s revenue was $7.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $7 billion. PWR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $13.55 to $14.25, and revenue in the range of $34.7 billion to $35.2 billion.

In the competitive arena of engineering & construction, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) has taken the lead over PWR, showing resilience with a 98.4% uptick on a YTD basis and 262.8% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on PWR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $804.13 suggests a potential upside of 15.9% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIX 1,769.85 -82.18 -4.44%
Comfort Systems USA
PWR 680.43 -13.38 -1.93%
Quanta Services
IFRA 60.47 -0.16 -0.26%
US Infrastructure Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Ahead of Oracle Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for ORCL Stock
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Just Dramatically Reversed Course on Tesla Because TSLA Stock Has Massive Physical AI Potential
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Dear Oracle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 10
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 4
Investors Are Punishing Broadcom Stock After Earnings. They’re Missing a 200% Spike in Semiconductor Revenue Ahead.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. Inflation Data and SpaceX IPO Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.