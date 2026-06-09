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Is Dow Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Financial Data by Mer_Studio via Shutterstock
Financial Data by Mer_Studio via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of $24.6 billion, Dow Inc. (DOW) is a leading materials-science and chemical company that supplies plastics, resins, coatings, and specialty chemicals to industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and consumer goods. The Michigan-based company provides materials science solutions, spanning Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DOW fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the materials sector. 

Despite its substantial scale, Dow’s stock has continued to face considerable headwinds. Its shares currently trade 20% below their 52-week high of $42.74. In the past three months, the stock has surged 2.8%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI6.9% return over the same time frame.

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Looking over a broader horizon, Dow has returned 19.8% over the past 52 weeks and 46.3% year to date. By comparison, DOWI has climbed 18.8% in the past year and 5.7% in 2026. 

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early January but has dipped below its 50-day moving average since mid-May.   

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Dow’s shares climbed 2.8% on June 1 after the company announced a long-term agreement with Univar Solutions to distribute its Decarbia™ low-carbon products across key end markets, including beauty, home care, food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. The partnership expands customer access to products with Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) certificates and supports the growing demand for sustainable solutions and Scope 3 emissions-reduction initiatives.

Its rival Celanese Corporation (CE) has fallen 11.5% over the past 52 weeks and 16.1% year-to-date, underperforming DOW. 

The stock has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts in coverage. The mean price target of $42.16 reflects a premium of 23.3% from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CE 50.00 +0.92 +1.87%
Celanese Corp
$DOWI 51,159.95 +373.94 +0.74%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DOW 33.33 -0.87 -2.54%
Dow Inc

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