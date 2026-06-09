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Hogs Start the Week with Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures were down 25 cents to $1.42 on the Monday session. Open interest was down 4,326 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.11 on Monday afternoon, up $2.26 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 9 cents on June 4 at $92.60. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down $2.72 at $98.46 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 470,000 head. That is down 1,000 head from last Monday and 6,821 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $94.025, down $0.275,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $97.375, down $1.425

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $96.150, down $1.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 97.375s -1.425 -1.44%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 94.025s -0.275 -0.29%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 96.150s -1.075 -1.11%
Lean Hogs

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