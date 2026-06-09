How Is Arch Capital Group's Stock Performance Compared to Other Insurance Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion , Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( ACGL ) is a financial services company that provides a diverse range of risk management solutions. The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company specializes in underwriting property, casualty, and specialized housing-related financial products, with a core focus on specialty lines of insurance and reinsurance designed for complex, unusual risks.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ACGL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - diversified industry. The company distinguishes itself through a disciplined underwriting framework and "active cycle management," dynamically adjusting its underwritten capital across global lines to maximize profitability during strong market conditions while pulling back when pricing softens.

Despite its notable strength, this financial company has dipped 13.3% from its 52-week high of $103.39 , reached on Feb. 6. Shares of ACGL have declined 7.8% over the past three months, underperforming the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s ( IAK ) 1.9% downtick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, ACGL has fallen 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging IAK's 3.4% drop over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ACGL are down 6.6%, compared to IAK’s 3.3% loss.

To confirm its bearish trend, ACGL has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late May.

The stock's recent sluggishness stemmed largely from sudden management changes that caught the market by surprise. In early January 2026, CEO Peter Zaffino unexpectedly announced his mid-year departure , paving the way for Eric Anderson to officially take the helm this month.

Despite this temporary leadership friction, the company is aggressively optimizing its corporate portfolio to unlock long-term value. As part of a strategic pivot to fully exit the life and retirement sectors, the insurer finalized the sale of its remaining stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. for roughly $710 million in net proceeds. Simultaneously, it is redeploying capital into high-growth property and casualty markets, capitalizing on Latin America's expanding insurance sector by striking a deal to purchase Everest Group Ltd.’s ( EG ) Colombian subsidiary.

ACGL has outpaced its rival, American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ), which declined 15.2% over the past 52 weeks and 13.4% on a YTD basis.