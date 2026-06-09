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How Is Arch Capital Group's Stock Performance Compared to Other Insurance Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

 Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a financial services company that provides a diverse range of risk management solutions. The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company specializes in underwriting property, casualty, and specialized housing-related financial products, with a core focus on specialty lines of insurance and reinsurance designed for complex, unusual risks. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ACGL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - diversified industry. The company distinguishes itself through a disciplined underwriting framework and "active cycle management," dynamically adjusting its underwritten capital across global lines to maximize profitability during strong market conditions while pulling back when pricing softens.

Despite its notable strength, this financial company has dipped 13.3% from its 52-week high of $103.39, reached on Feb. 6. Shares of ACGL have declined 7.8% over the past three months, underperforming the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s (IAK1.9% downtick during the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, ACGL has fallen 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging IAK's 3.4% drop over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ACGL are down 6.6%, compared to IAK’s 3.3% loss. 

To confirm its bearish trend, ACGL has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late May.

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The stock's recent sluggishness stemmed largely from sudden management changes that caught the market by surprise. In early January 2026, CEO Peter Zaffino unexpectedly announced his mid-year departure, paving the way for Eric Anderson to officially take the helm this month. 

Despite this temporary leadership friction, the company is aggressively optimizing its corporate portfolio to unlock long-term value. As part of a strategic pivot to fully exit the life and retirement sectors, the insurer finalized the sale of its remaining stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. for roughly $710 million in net proceeds. Simultaneously, it is redeploying capital into high-growth property and casualty markets, capitalizing on Latin America's expanding insurance sector by striking a deal to purchase Everest Group Ltd.’s (EG) Colombian subsidiary. 

ACGL has outpaced its rival, American International Group, Inc. (AIG), which declined 15.2% over the past 52 weeks and 13.4% on a YTD basis. 

Despite ACGL’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $108.28 suggests a 20.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IAK 131.60 -2.00 -1.50%
US Insurance Ishares ETF
EG 330.93 -3.48 -1.04%
Everest Re Group
ACGL 89.61 -1.58 -1.73%
Arch Capital Grp Ltd
AIG 74.10 -1.39 -1.84%
American International Group

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