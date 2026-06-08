Cattle Fall Lower on Monday

Live cattle futures were down $2.65 to $4.925 at the Monday close. Cash trade was mainly $256-258 last week, with the early week action thus far compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures were down $2.37 to $3.52 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $5.63 on June 5 to $367.01. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 4,540 head sold today, with the action steady to $5 higher on feeder steers to up $10, as heifers were $2-8 higher. Calves were $10-20 lower on steers and down $2-8 for heifers.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 31% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 6 points to 278.

There were two more cases of New World Screwworm reported in the US this morning, one in La Salle county, TX and another in a goat in Gillespie County, TX. There was also a case dog in that resides in a home in Lea County, NM that was reportedly recently in Mexico.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $14.11. Choice boxes were down 50 cents to $392.20, while Select was $4.60 lower at $378.09. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter on Monday was estimated at 102,000 head. That was down 2,000 from the previous Monday and 9,939 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $246.525, down $3.550,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $236.725, down $4.925,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $229.350, down $4.775,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.700, down $3.200,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $347.450, down $3.375,