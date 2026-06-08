Michael Saylor Blames AI Capital Rotation for MSTR Stock Slide

I've watched plenty of market selloffs over the years, and one thing rarely changes. When prices decline at an accelerated pace, the blame often shifts towards investor sentiment.

In recent months, several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTCUSD), have shed more than 50% in market value, making investors nervous. The pullback has dragged valuations of “Bitcoin companies" such as Strategy (MSTR) and Coinbase (COIN) lower.

According to Strategy chairman, Michael Saylor, the Bitcoin sell-off is tied to AI-specific capital rotation.

Why the AI Capital Rotation Matters for Bitcoin Investors

Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $63,369, down almost 50% from its all-time high of $124,000. Over the past month, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has shed 20.72%, and it briefly touched a 2026 low of $60,800. Saylor's take is simple. He calls it a rotation, not a collapse.

"Capital markets are funding the AI buildout at historic scale," Saylor posted on X, according to Decrypt. "This is a capital rotation, not a Bitcoin impairment. Volatility creates opportunity."

He pointed to roughly $400 billion flowing into data centers and chips over six months, according to a Be (In) Crypto report. Analysts peg 2026 tech budgets at over $600 billion, supporting Saylor’s argument.

Saylor also flagged the exodus from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. More than $4.3 billion in BTC has been liquidated since May 14, per data from Farside Investors, as cited by Decrypt. Notably, the funds haven't seen a single positive inflow day since May 13.

ETF outflows indicate cooling demand, which has driven MSTR stock down 66% over the past year.

Strategy's Bitcoin Sale Rattled the Market

Strategy sold 32 Bitcoin for nearly $2.5 million last week. That's small next to its $53.8 billion BTC stash. But it was the company's first sale since 2022. A June 1 filing showed that the coins were sold to fund preferred stock dividends. In other words, those dividend payments are now drawing on the same balance sheet that holds the Bitcoin.

Analysts had warned Decrypt that any sale, no matter the size, could shift perception and weaken conviction in Bitcoin.

Strategy holds 843,706 Bitcoin at an average cost of $75,699. With Bitcoin at $63,000, that pile sits roughly $10 billion underwater on paper. The loss isn't realized. But it still pressures MSTR, which trades like a leveraged bet on Bitcoin.

STRC, the preferred stock Strategy uses to fund its buying, slipped below its $100 par value to $95.35.

What Next for MSTR Stock Price

In late May, Strategy completed a $1.5 billion debt repurchase, retiring convertible notes for about $1.38 billion in cash, roughly an 8% discount, according to a company statement.

The company also reported a year-to-date (YTD) BTC Yield of 13.3% and said it now holds 843,738 Bitcoin. For investors, the takeaway is steady. Saylor sees opportunity in the dip, while skeptics see a leveraged giant feeling the squeeze. Both could be right at the same time.

Out of the 18 analysts covering MSTR stock, 15 recommend “Strong Buy,” one recommends “Moderate Buy,” one recommends “Hold,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average MSTR stock price target is $363.62, indicating 186.23% upside from current levels.