USAR Stock Watch: USA Rare Earth Is in Focus After Securing Funding Through CHIPS Act

USA Rare Earth (USAR) was in focus on June 5 after the company secured $1.6 billion in federal funding, reinforcing its role as a key player in U.S. efforts to reshore critical mineral supply chains.

USAR is leveraging CHIPS and Science Act provisions alongside Inflation Reduction Act rewards to build out an integrated mine-to-magnet value chain spanning multiple continents.

This funding positions USAR at the intersection of defense, clean energy, and semiconductor supply security sectors, where stable access to rare earth magnets and metals is considered essential.

Note that USAR stock is currently up nearly 60% versus the start of this year.

USA Rare Earth Scales Domestic Magnet Capacity

The centerpiece of USAR’s domestic expansion is a $1.2 billion manufacturing facility at Bailey Industrial Park in Cherokee County, South Carolina, targeting production capacity of 6,400 metric tons per annum of neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets and 5,000 metric tons per annum of strip-cast metal and alloys.

The Blacksburg facility, expected to come online in 2028, will complement the company’s existing Stillwater, Oklahoma, plant, which commissioned its first commercial production line earlier this year with a current capacity of 600 metric tons per annum of NdFeB magnets and plans to scale to 3,600 metric tons.

Combined domestic production is targeted to hit 10,000 metric tons per annum of NdFeB magnets and 10,000 metric tons of heavy rare-earth strip-cast metal and alloy by the early 2030s.

USAR Is Building a Domestic, Non-China Supply Chain

Internationally, USAR announced an expansion in France with a more than €175 million (roughly $190 million) investment to establish a European presence, adding to its existing LCM metal-making and strip-casting facilities in Cheshire, UK.

The firm’s global footprint also includes the Round Top heavy rare earth project in Texas, an R&D facility in Colorado, and the planned acquisition of the Serra Verde mining operation in Brazil.

This diversified geographic strategy addresses the concentration risk that has long characterized the rare earth sector, where China makes up some 60% of global mined production and 91% of refined output.

The geopolitical context strongly supports USAR’s business case.

Beijing has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to weaponize its dominance in rare earth supply chains , having restricted exports to Japan in 2010 and more recently curtailing magnet and mineral supplies to multiple nations as leverage in trade disputes.

The ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the broader shift toward strategic decoupling from Chinese supply chains have intensified the urgency for Western nations to develop independent rare earth processing capacity.

USAR estimates the U.S. magnet market will reach 100,000 tons by 2035, representing a doubling from 2025 levels, providing substantial addressable market growth.

Significance of Federal Funding for USAR Shares

The $1.6 billion government funding effectively de-risks USA Rare Earth’s entire buildout.

It validates the company as a strategically essential supplier, accelerates construction timelines, and lowers its cost of capital at a moment when rare-earth projects globally are struggling to secure financing.

By tying its mine-to-magnet strategy directly into the CHIPS Act and IRA incentives, USAR positions itself at the center of Washington’s reshoring agenda — meaning long-duration demand visibility, priority permitting, and a clearer path to commercial scale.

Overall, it’s the kind of government backing that materially changes a company’s trajectory.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing USAR Stock

From a valuation perspective, USAR stock trades more than 40% below the consensus analyst target of $39.43, with overall price targets ranging from $32 to $45.

However, investors should note that the share price has dipped more than 25% in recent sessions, despite positive headlines, and shareholders have suffered meaningful dilution over the past year, raising concerns about further equity issuance to fund the ambitious capital expenditure program

The critical risk factor for USA Rare Earth remains execution; specifically, whether the company can translate its large-scale capital commitments into sales growth and earnings that justify current and projected valuations within a competitive and capital-intensive industry.