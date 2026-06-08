Is Dominion Energy Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) produces and distributes energy products. Valued at $58.8 billion by market cap, the company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. The company provides electricity and natural gas to 7.5 million customers in 18 states.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and D effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. D's strengths lie in its diversified portfolio of regulated utility businesses, economies of scale, and strong brand equity, which provide a stable revenue base and predictable cash flows. Its commitment to innovation in grid modernization and renewable energy positions it favorably in the evolving energy landscape.

Despite its notable strength, D slipped 3% from its 52-week high of $68.97, achieved on May 18. Over the past three months, D stock has gained 6.2%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 6.1% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of D rose 14.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 5.8%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 19.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 20.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, D has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late June, 2025, with some fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late April, experiencing minor fluctuations.

On May 1, D shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.95 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.89. The company’s revenue was $5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion. D expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.45 to $3.69.

In the competitive arena of utilities - regulated electric, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) has lagged behind D, with a 6.9% uptick on a YTD basis, but outpaced the stock with 20.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on D’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $68.83 suggests a potential upside of 2.9% from current price levels.