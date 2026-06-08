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Is Constellation Brands Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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New York-based Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) is a leading producer, marketer, and distributor of beer, wine, and spirits. The company owns a portfolio of well-known premium beverage brands and operates primarily in the United States, where it has established a strong presence in the high-end beer market.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and STZ, valued at a market cap of $24.3 billion, fits the label perfectly. As one of the largest beverage alcohol companies in North America, Constellation Brands is considered a key player in the consumer staples sector, with its performance closely tied to beer consumption trends, pricing power, brand strength, and evolving consumer preferences.

However, the alcohol titan is currently trading 20.9% below its 52-week high of $178.13. Shares of STZ have declined 4.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI6.1% return over the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of STZ are up 2.1%, compared to the index’s 5.8% rise. STZ has decreased 17.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing behind DOWI’s 20.2% uptick over the same time frame. 

STZ has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages for most of the past year, establishing a sustained downward trend.  

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Constellation Brands has trailed the broader market over the past year due to weakening alcohol demand, softer beer sales growth, and persistent challenges in its wine and spirits business. While flagship beer brands such as Corona and Modelo continue to gain market share, consumer spending on alcoholic beverages has slowed amid a tougher macroeconomic environment, leading the company to lower its sales outlook and earnings expectations.

STZ has underperformed its rival, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), which soared 10.7% over the past 52 weeks and 22.6% on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $178.50 suggests a 20.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BUD 77.78 -0.72 -0.92%
Anheuser-Busch Inbev S.A. ADR
STZ 140.39 -0.52 -0.37%
Constellation Brands
$DOWI 50,866.78 -695.15 -1.35%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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