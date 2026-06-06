Is GE Vernova Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $258.9 billion , GE Vernova Inc. ( GEV ) is an energy company that provides various products and services that generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company also provides hardware and software solutions necessary to modernize power infrastructure, including advanced grid transmission systems, power conversion equipment, solar and battery energy storage systems, and industrial management software that orchestrates electricity flow from the point of generation to final consumption.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and GEV fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. The company’s unique specialty is its technology-agnostic approach to the energy transition. Rather than relying on a single power source, it excels at integrating high-efficiency conventional equipment, like its industry-leading H-class gas turbines, with advanced grid modernization hardware and AI-driven orchestration software.

This industrial company is currently trading 21% below its 52-week high of $1,181.95 , reached on Apr. 23. Shares of GEV have gained 14.6% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 13% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, GEV has rallied 92.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing NASX's 33.2% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of GEV are up 42.9%, compared to NASX’s 10.6% increase.

To confirm its bullish trend, GEV has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year. However, it has started trading below its 50-day moving average since late May.

On Apr. 22, GE Vernova stock soared 13.8% following its stellar Q1 2026 earnings release that highlighted massive business momentum. Total orders skyrocketed 71% year-over-year to $18.3 billion, driving the company's total backlog up by $13 billion to a massive $163 billion. Its revenue climbed 16% to reach $9.3 billion. Additionally, on the earnings front, its adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled from the year-ago quarter to $900 million, and its free cash flow more than quadrupled to $4.8 billion. This market rally was further fueled by management raising its full-year 2026 financial guidance, a strategic move supported by soaring global demand for grid electrification and power generation infrastructure.

GEV has underperformed its rival, Cummins Inc. ( CMI ), which soared 101.5% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced CMI’s 27.6% YTD rise.