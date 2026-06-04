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Is Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is one of the world's largest insurance brokerage, risk management, and employee benefits consulting firms. Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, the company helps businesses and organizations identify, manage, and transfer risk through insurance solutions and provides human resources and benefits consulting services. 

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally called “large-cap” stocks, and with a market cap of $52.9 billion, Arthur J. Gallagher fits this criterion perfectly. The firm operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 70,000 people globally. 

However, shares of the company have declined 41.5% from its 52-week high of $346.01. AJG stock has decreased 10.1% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI4.5% return over the same time frame.

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AJG stock is down nearly 21.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI’s 5.5% rise. In the longer term, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have dropped 41.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 19.2% over the same time frame.

AJG remains in a pronounced downtrend, trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for most of the past year. The stock has lost more than a third of its value over the past year and continues to form lower highs and lower lows. 

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AJG has lagged the broader market over the past year primarily due to valuation compression, concerns about slowing organic growth, and investor worries surrounding the insurance brokerage industry's long-term competitive landscape. While Gallagher continues to report solid revenue and earnings growth, much of the recent expansion has been acquisition-driven. Investors have become concerned that organic revenue growth has moderated amid a softer property-and-casualty insurance pricing environment, raising questions about future growth sustainability. 

In the insurance industry, AJG stock has trailed its rival, Aon plc (AON), which has fallen 10.6% on a YTD basis and 15.7% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 24 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $267.05 is a premium of 31.9% to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AON 326.94 +11.34 +3.59%
AON Plc
$DOWI 51,416.46 +729.39 +1.44%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
AJG 211.84 +9.34 +4.61%
Arthur J. Gallagher & Company

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