Is Colgate-Palmolive Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a global consumer products company that manufactures and markets household, personal care, and pet nutrition products. Headquartered in New York, the company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories. Colgate’s market cap of around $70.6 billion reflects its status as a large-cap stalwart in the consumer staples space.

Its stock had reached a 52-week high of $99.33 on Feb. 27, and is down about 11.1% from that level. Colgate’s stock has dropped 9.3% over the past three months, compared to the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 4.9% return over the same time frame.

Colgate’s stock has gained 11.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming the index’s 6.8% rise. Over the past 52 weeks, however, the stock has dipped 4%, trailing DOWI’s 21.3% rise.

To confirm the uptrend, the stock has been trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May and late April, respectively.

On May 1, Colgate-Palmolive shares edged marginally higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. Revenue rose 8.4% year over year to $5.3 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations, driven by broad-based growth across its product categories and geographic segments. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.97, topping Wall Street estimates, reflecting continued strength in the company's core oral care and pet nutrition businesses.

Colgate’s rival Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has dropped 31.2% over the past 52 weeks and 3.4% this year, trailing behind CL.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Colgate’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $95.16 indicates an upswing potential of 7.8% from the current market prices.