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Hog Traders Look to the Midweek Session

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 35 cents to $1.80 higher. Open interest was up just 358 contracts on the day. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.57 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.71 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on May 29 at $91.51.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was up 84 cents at $100.59 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 984,000 head. That is up 17,165 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $95.700, up $0.675,

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $101.650, up $1.800

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.975, up $1.375,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 101.250s -0.400 -0.39%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 95.700 unch unch
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 98.550 -0.425 -0.43%
Lean Hogs

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