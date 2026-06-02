Hogs Post Tuesday Rally

Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 35 cents to $1.80 higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.57 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.71 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on May 29 at $91.51.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was up 84 cents at $100.59 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 984,000 head. That is up 17,165 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $95.700, up $0.675,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $101.650, up $1.800