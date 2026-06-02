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2 Reasons Why Zoom Stock Popped 10%

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Zoom Communications (ZM) shares ripped higher on June 1 as the company unveiled ZoomMate, its first agentic AI offering designed to convert meeting conversations into completed tasks. 

Investors cheered Zoom also on reports that Anthropic has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO), fully convinced that the video call firm will benefit rather significantly from it.

Zoom stock has been a lucrative investment in 2026, currently up nearly 30% versus the start of this year. 

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Why ZoomMate Is Bullish for Zoom Stock

The launch of ZoomMate is bullish for Zoom stock as it gives the company a true AI monetization engine rather than incremental meeting features. 

By helping turn raw conversations into completed tasks, this new tool moves Zoom into high-value productivity and workflow automation, a market that offers much better revenue potential than video conferencing. 

Additionally, ZoomMate will help strengthen customer lock-in, expand the firm’s total addressable market, and position it as a credible player in agentic AI at a time when enterprises are reallocating budgets toward automation. 

For investors, this latest offering signals both new growth vectors and higher long-term pricing power.

Why Anthropic’s IPO Is Bullish for ZOOM Shares

Zoom shares are positioned to benefit from Anthropic’s IPO because the company invested as much as $51 million in the artificial intelligence research lab in early 2023. 

It even made a subsequent investment worth $46 million in the Claude company’s preferred shares. That combined stake, according to latest estimates, is now worth some $1.27 billion. 

And upon a successful IPO, Anthropic’s valuation could rally past $965 billion as of its most recent funding round, making Zoom’s holding even more valuable. 

All in all, Zoom Ventures’ exposure to Anthropic makes investors treat this company not just as a software provider, but as a business holding a significant chunk of one of the world’s most valuable AI startups. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Zoom Communications?

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street remains bullish on ZM shares for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on Zoom Communications sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with price targets going as high as $130 indicating potential upside of more than 16% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZM 111.42 -0.20 -0.18%
Zoom Communications Inc

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