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How to Play Sugar Prices Here Amid Global Surplus Panic

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Many sugar cubes in pile by Pasja1000 via Pixabay
Many sugar cubes in pile by Pasja1000 via Pixabay

October sugar (SBV26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for October sugar futures that prices are in a choppy downtrend. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, there is a global sugar surplus due to higher output levels from major producing countries. Following years of tight supplies and high prices, major sugar-producing nations have significantly ramped up their collective production.

A move in October sugar futures prices below chart support at this week’s low of 14.62 cents would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 13.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop above, is located at 15.25 cents. 

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SBV26 14.88 -0.06 -0.40%
Sugar #11

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