Dear Future Applied Aerospace & Defense Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for June 3

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On May 26, mission-critical systems maker for the space and defense sector, Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc., launched a roadshow for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock at an IPO price between $18 and $21 per share, under the ticker symbol “AADX.” The company is set to list 32.50 million shares of its common stock. Bankers plan to price the approximately $633.8 million IPO on June 2, with trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 3.

We take a closer look at the company now…

About Applied Aerospace & Defense

Applied Aerospace & Defense, based in Huntsville, Alabama, develops advanced technologies and engineered solutions for military, civil, and commercial aerospace markets. The company designs, manufactures, and integrates high-reliability components and systems ranging from precision electromechanical assemblies and sensors to thermal management solutions and custom subassemblies that operate in extreme environments and meet stringent safety and regulatory standards.

It manufactures sophisticated hardware designed to withstand extreme operating conditions across three primary markets: Space & Launch Systems, Defense Aviation & Airborne Systems, and C5ISR & Precision Strike Systems.

Overall, the company positions itself as a mission-focused partner that translates demanding aerospace and defense requirements into reliable, manufacturable hardware and integrated solutions that support operational readiness and long-term platform performance.

Flurry of Defense IPOs

Amid global conflicts, the defense sector is seeing a flurry of IPOs as the Pentagon seeks to diversify its contracts beyond popular military contractors such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). Essentially, the Pentagon is looking at small, tech-focused companies.

Aerospace parts maker Arxis (ARXS), drone maker AEVEX (AVEX), precision-engineered components maker Elmet Group (ELMT), and radio signal analyzer HawkEye 360 (HAWK) have gone public in recent weeks. The U.S. IPO market seems to be booming on the backs of these defense names. Shares of drone software firm Swarmer, Inc. (SWMR) surged 520% on its debut, emerging as a huge success story.

Heavy drone usage, starting from the Russia-Ukraine war to the U.S.-Iran war, has increased the demand for drones and countermeasures. As Iran has struck several Gulf nations with drones, hampering the energy supply chain, air defense measures are seeing a solid demand.

Basically, aerospace and defense now stand at an inflection point as warfare becomes more tech-focused. BTIG analyst Andre Madrid believes that a multi-year, possibly multi-decade, military buildup might be on the cards to keep modern threats at bay.

Applied Aerospace & Defense Developments

Amid the flurry of defense listings, AADX is set to be the new addition. In 2025, the company’s revenue increased 24.8% ​year-over-year (YOY) to $498.8 million. It reported a net loss of $17 million, which is lower than the $34.8 million net loss in the prior year. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2025, about 83% of AADX’s revenue came from U.S. government contracts.

Additionally, the company has been pursuing acquisitions to gain a stronger footing prior to its listing. In February, it acquired Vestigo Aerospace, known for its innovative Spinnaker deorbit systems. These drag sails are designed to deorbit a satellite and launch vehicle parts in the LEO. Also, it enables operators to tackle the trouble of space debris. This acquisition provides Applied Aerospace & Defense with a cost-effective solution for a broad range of LEO space systems.

Further, Applied acquired Ultracor, a supplier of specialized honeycomb core materials used in complex bonded composites, as part of the company’s strategy of selective vertical integration across its supply chain. And, Applied announced the opening of a new Radio Frequency (RF) test range at its Alabama facility, which is expected to maintain operational performance and regulatory compliance.