Is Mondelez International Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Mondelez International Inc_ sign on building- by jetcityimage via iStock

Chicago, Illinois-based Mondelez International, Inc (MDLZ) manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products. Valued at $78.4 billion by market cap, the company offers a wide range of products such as biscuits, baked snacks, chocolates, gums, candies, cheese, and powdered beverages under brands like Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, Tate’s Bake Shop, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and MDLZ perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the confectioners industry.

Despite its notable strength, MDLZ slipped 14.2% from its 52-week high of $71.15, achieved on Jul. 23, 2025. Over the past three months, MDLZ stock declined marginally, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.5% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of MDLZ rose 13.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 6.3%. However, in the longer term, the stock dipped 9.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 20.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, MDLZ has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late April.

On Apr. 28, MDLZ shares closed up by 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.67 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.61. The company’s revenue was $10.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $9.8 billion.

MDLZ’s rival, The Hershey Company (HSY) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 2.4% uptick on a YTD basis, but outpaced the stock with 16% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on MDLZ’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $67.33 suggests a potential upside of 10.3% from current price levels.