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American Tower Stock: Is AMT Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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American Tower Corp_ logo on phone and chart background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
American Tower Corp_ logo on phone and chart background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Boston, Massachusetts-based American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a leading independent REIT that owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. With a market cap of $87.1 billion, the company leases antennae sites on multi-tenant towers for a diverse range of wireless communications industries, including personal communications services, paging, and cellular.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and AMT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - specialty industry. AMT’s global network serves top mobile carriers, with U.S. operations of 40,000+ towers accounting for nearly half of revenue while international assets, including 75,000+ towers in India, provide further diversification and growth.

Despite its notable strength, AMT slipped 20% from its 52-week high of $234.33, achieved on Jul. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, AMT stock declined 2.3%, underperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 1.3% losses during the same time frame.

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AMT shares rose 6.8% on a YTD basis but dipped 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLRE’s 7.2% gains in 2026 and 3.7% returns over the past year.

To confirm the recent bullish trend, AMT has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late May. 

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On Apr. 28, AMT shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted FFO of $2.84 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.50 per share. The company’s revenue was $2.74 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $2.65 billion. AMT expects full-year FFO in the range of $10.90 to $11.07 per share.

AMT’s rival, Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 37.2% uptick on a YTD basis and 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on AMT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $215.82 suggests a potential upside of 15.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMT 186.92 -0.61 -0.33%
American Tower Corp
EQIX 1,065.29 +14.52 +1.38%
Equinix Inc
XLRE 43.41 +0.14 +0.32%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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