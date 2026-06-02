American Tower Stock: Is AMT Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Boston, Massachusetts-based American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a leading independent REIT that owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. With a market cap of $87.1 billion, the company leases antennae sites on multi-tenant towers for a diverse range of wireless communications industries, including personal communications services, paging, and cellular.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and AMT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - specialty industry. AMT’s global network serves top mobile carriers, with U.S. operations of 40,000+ towers accounting for nearly half of revenue while international assets, including 75,000+ towers in India, provide further diversification and growth.

Despite its notable strength, AMT slipped 20% from its 52-week high of $234.33, achieved on Jul. 24, 2025. Over the past three months, AMT stock declined 2.3%, underperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 1.3% losses during the same time frame.

AMT shares rose 6.8% on a YTD basis but dipped 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLRE’s 7.2% gains in 2026 and 3.7% returns over the past year.

To confirm the recent bullish trend, AMT has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late May.

On Apr. 28, AMT shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted FFO of $2.84 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.50 per share. The company’s revenue was $2.74 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $2.65 billion. AMT expects full-year FFO in the range of $10.90 to $11.07 per share.

AMT’s rival, Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 37.2% uptick on a YTD basis and 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on AMT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $215.82 suggests a potential upside of 15.1% from current price levels.