How Is Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Cybersecurity Stocks?

With a market cap of $245.2 billion, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is a global cybersecurity leader that provides advanced security solutions designed to protect enterprises, governments, and organizations from evolving cyber threats. Headquartered in Santa Clara, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning network security, cloud security, security operations, and AI-powered threat detection.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally classified as “mega-cap” stocks, and Palo Alto Networks fits this criterion perfectly. Palo Alto Networks' primary competitive advantage lies in its integrated cybersecurity platform, which enables customers to consolidate multiple security tools into a unified solution. This platform-based approach, combined with AI-powered threat detection and extensive threat intelligence capabilities, helps organizations improve security outcomes while reducing operational complexity and costs.

The cybersecurity titan reached its 52-week high of $302.95 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, its shares have surged 101.8%, outpacing the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), which has gained 49.7%.

PANW stock is up 63.1% in 2026, outperforming CIBR’s 31.8% gain. Moreover, shares of the security software maker have soared 56.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the ETF’s 31.1% rise over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April and over its 200-day moving average since early May, reinforcing a bullish trend.

On May 28, Palo Alto shares rose 4.1% after the company announced a strategic cybersecurity partnership with NATO, alongside Microsoft and ESET, to enhance threat intelligence sharing and cyber defense coordination. The stock also benefited from a new U.S. government directive encouraging federal agencies to deploy AI-powered cybersecurity tools, highlighting the growing need for advanced security solutions. Investor sentiment was further boosted by Benchmark's decision to maintain its "Buy" rating and raise its price target, citing strong cybersecurity demand fueled by AI adoption.

In comparison, rival Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has soared 90% over the past year, outpacing PANW stock. However, AVGO stock has climbed 32.9% in 2026, trailing PANW.

PANW stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 53 analysts in coverage, and the stock currently trades above its mean price target of $234.62. The Street-high target of $320 implies an upswing potential of 6.5% from the current market prices.