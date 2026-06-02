Cattle Look to Tuesday Following Monday Gains

Live cattle futures saw gains of 75 cents to $2.05 across the board on Monday. Cash trade felt softer last week to $255-258 across the country. Feeder cattle futures were $3.12 to $3.625 higher on the Monday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $6.26 on May 29 to $367.14. Late Friday a new world screwworm case in Mexico was reported within 25 miles of the US border. The weekly OKC auction has an estimated 5,500 head for sale, with feeders noted $5-15 lower, as calves were down $10-20.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 30% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 5 points to 272.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $9.74. Choice boxes were up $1.36 cents to $392.83, while Select was 9 cents lower at $383.09. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 104,000 head, which was down 10,635 head from the same Monday last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $249.000, up $0.750,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $240.600, up $1.550,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $232.325, up $1.900,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $351.550, up $3.125,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $348.675, up $3.325,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $345.300, up $3.275,