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Is Amphenol Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Amphenol Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Amphenol Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Wallingford, Connecticut-based Amphenol Corporation (APH) designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $183 billion and operates through three segments: Communications Solutions, Harsh Environment Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” APH fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electrical components industry.   

APH stock reached its 52-week high of $167.04 on Jan. 27, and has slipped 12.4% from that peak. The stock has grown marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which rose 19.1% during the same time frame.   

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Over the longer term, however, the scenario changes. APH is up nearly 62.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 40.8% return of the NASX over the same period.  

APH has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the end of May, indicating a bullish momentum. 

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On Apr. 29, APH stock rose 3.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $7.6 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $1.06, also surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. 

When stacked against its closest peer in the electrical components industry, Corning Incorporated (GLW) shares have surged 256.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming APH stock.    

Wall Street’s view of APH stock is highly optimistic. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $183.62 suggests 25.5% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 27,086.81 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
GLW 176.70 -4.46 -2.46%
Corning Inc
APH 146.34 -2.42 -1.63%
Amphenol Corp

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