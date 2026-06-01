PANW Stock Gains as NATO Selects Palo Alto Networks for Cybersecurity Partnership

Palo Alto Networks Inc logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares extended gains today after NATO picked the Nasdaq-listed firm as its strategic, non-commercial cybersecurity partner.

Coming just days ahead of PANW’s quarterly release, the NATO deal reinforces confidence in the company’s position at the intersection of AI-enabled security and government-grade cyber defense.

Including recent gains, Palo Alto Networks stock is up more than 100% versus its year-to-date low.

Significance of NATO Deal for Palo Alto Networks Stock

The NATO deal is structured as a policy channel — not a vendor relationship — giving the alliance structured access to threat intelligence and defensive expertise without the complications of the procurement cycle.

For those invested in PANW shares, this distinction matters enormously.

Palo Alto is the largest pure-play cybersecurity firm, leading in both network security and AI-driven threat detection, making it a natural anchor for allied governments prioritizing higher-assurance vendors.

While non-commercial, deeper involvement in NATO cyber defense ties PANW to government and critical infrastructure priorities, supporting the case for it as a core platform for high-priority security budgets.

Should You Load Up on PANW Shares Ahead of Earnings?

Palo Alto is expected to report $0.79 per share of earnings on a 29% year-over-year increase in revenue to $2.94 billion for its fiscal Q3, signaling the firm’s platformization strategy is helping accelerate growth.

This makes PANW even more attractive at current levels as a long-term holding.

Plus, the company’s recent acquisition of CyberArk is broadly expected to strengthen its platform breadth and accelerate cross‑selling opportunities.

In late March, CEO Nikesh Arora loaded up on thousands of Palo Alto Networks shares, reinforcing insider confidence in what the future holds for this cybersecurity giant.

Note that PANW has a history of closing both June and July in the green, a seasonal trend that further enhances its appeal in the near term.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palo Alto Networks?

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts believe PANW stock will rally further through the end of 2026.