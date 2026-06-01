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Cattle Posting a Monday Rebound

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay
Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are up 65 cents to $1.80 at midday. Cash trade picked up last week to $255-258 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are $3.30 to $3.50 in the front months at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $3.77 on May 28 to $373.40. Late Friday a new world screwworm case in Mexico was reported within 31 miles of the US border. The weekly OKC auction has an estimated 5,500 head for sale, with a lower undertone noted.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC on Friday showed live cattle spec traders at a net long of 120,569 contracts of futures and options as of Tuesday, trimming 9,544 contracts over the course of the week. Managed money in feeder cattle were busy exiting longs, dropping the net long by 5,785 contracts to the smallest net long since the fall of 2024 at 10,595 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Monday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $10.26. Choice boxes were up $2.63 cents to $394.10, while Select was $66 cents higher at $383.84. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week at 448,000 head, which was down 39,605 head from the same post-Memorial Day week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $248.900, up $0.650,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.475, up $1.425,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.225, up $1.800,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $351.750, up $3.325

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $348.775, up $3.425

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $345.450, up $3.425


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 232.325 +1.900 +0.82%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 240.600s +1.550 +0.65%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.000s +0.750 +0.30%
Live Cattle
GFU26 348.675s +3.325 +0.96%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 351.550s +3.125 +0.90%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 345.300s +3.275 +0.96%
Feeder Cattle

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